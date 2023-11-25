Remy Ma’s cryptic post has fans wondering about her marriage to Papoose

The ongoing saga surrounding the marital relations of Remy Ma and Papoose just got a little more dramatic.

A recent cryptic post on Remy’s Instagram stories has everyone on pins and needles as she has some harsh and stern words for a nameless individual who she says has wronged her.

“You s—— on me and I still never exposed you,” she wrote. “I know secrets about people I don’t f— with anymore and their secrets will never leave my mouth. My character will never be questioned. It’s cool though.”

Of course the speculation is that this post is somehow related to the ongoing drama surrounding her marriage to Papoose and the rumors of her alleged infidelity with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain whom she manages. The pair, who most recently were spotted together at a Philadelphia Eagles game, have been seen out and about on multiple occasions and the optics have fans wondering.

Rumors of a possible affair first began this past June when it was reported that Papoose and Eazy got into a fight at a battle rap event causing it to end early with Pap supposedly accusing Eazy of being a little “too cozy” with Remy. Shortly afterwards Remy took to X/Twitter to address the story.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents,” Remy wrote at the time. “I tried…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES.”

More gas was thrown onto the fire just a couple months later when Remy and Eazy were spied having a meal together at a restaurant in a private booth.

Remy and Papoose have been married for 15 years with him famously sticking by her side during her six year prison sentence. Just last year in a heartfelt post to celebrate their 14th anniversary, Pap wrote on their ability to withstand various “ups & downs” and weather all storms.

“Today we celebrate 14 years of marriage. Through all the ups and downs, we stuck together,” Pap said then. “Most people don’t pass the test of time. So when that happens, it speaks volumes. @remyma You are an amazing partner. Looking forward to our future! You can’t tell a woman you love her. Are you stupid? Words don’t express ya love you gotta prove it.”