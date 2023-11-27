SZA wins big at Soul Train Awards 2023

SZA, The 34-year-old star’s haul included Best R’n’B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year for ‘SOS’, as well as Song of the Year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award for mega-hit ‘Snooze’ at the Soul Train Awards 2023.

For Album of the Year, she beat Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe, Age/Sex/Location by Ari Lennox, Clear 2: Soft Life EP by Summer Walker, Girls Night Out (Extended) by Babyface, I Told Them… by Burna Boy, Jaguar II by Victoria Monét and What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) by Coco Jones.

Following closely behind with three wins, Usher, 45, took home Best R’n’B/Soul Male Artist, Certified Soul, and Best Collaboration for ‘Good Good’ with Summer Walker, 27, and 21 Savage, 31.

Victoria Monét, 34, took Best Dance Performance and Video of the Year for ‘On My Mama’.

Keke Palmer hosted the ceremony, which celebrates the best in soul, R’n’B and Hip-Hop, in Los Angeles on Sunday (26.11.23).

SZA’s Soul Train haul comes after she was left “very shook” and “overwhelmed” by her nine Grammy nods.

The ‘Nobody Gets Me’ hitmaker leads the nominations at the upcoming 2024 ceremony, but she hadn’t reacted until an X user called her out for not commenting on the news, and she insisted it was because she was still taking it all in and gets filled with “anxiety” when she tries to think of a way to express her gratitude.

She responded:

“Cause I’m overwhelmed by it and it gives me a lot of anxiety to think of words .. but I’m very grateful and very shook and I wish my granny was here to come w me again. (sic),” she responded. Her nods come in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year categories.

SZA released her acclaimed SOS album back in December 2022, and it features the hit single “Kill Bill,” which is among the nominees for the Record of the Year gong. She has won one Grammy to date, in 2022, for “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat.

The chart-topping star previously insisted she’s not motivated by accolades.

“I try not to care too much because I really had some deep disappointments when I would just be so invested. But I can’t invest because none of it is real. Even if I win a bunch of Grammys, that doesn’t matter. It would be so cool. But also I would not be surprised at all if I didn’t win any [more]. Because that’s just how [it] goes,” The “Good Days” singer, whose real name is Solana Rowe said.