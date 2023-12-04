Lexus and rolling out once again got together to throw a celebration for the Lexus TX featuring the rolling out AI Music Lab off Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles on Nov. 28. It was the two brands’ latest stop to highlight the luxury automaker’s new model and one of the innovative media company’s latest creative initiatives. The companies reunited after hosting the event in Atlanta on Nov. 14.

Guests were welcomed into the venue by a red carpet with rolling out cover blow ups of Terrence Howard and TLC along the sides.

Inside the intimate venue, guests found a spotlight on the Lexus TX, a DJ booth, dance floor, bar and lounge areas.

Appearances through the night in the booth included DJ Trauma, DJ Princess Cut, Mix Master David and DJ Traci Steele.

All four musicians appeared in a recent commercial with Lexus advertising the music lab A.I. assistant, which made the production process quicker for everyone.

The nights’ guests ranged from corporate CEOs to international Black entrepreneurs like Nathan “WorldWideNate” Fluellen and RespectMusicTV Founder Intellectual Mic.

“It was a dope party with Lexus and the new car,” Mic said to rolling out. “It was cool to picture myself in the vehicle, touch the steering wheel, and feel how it would drive. The food at the event was also great. I had the bleu cheese pizza, which was scrumptious.”

To go along with the tasty hors d’oeuvres, the specialty drink of the night was the LexusTini, which featured vodka, Cointreau, lime juice, cranberry juice and a lime wedge.

Rolling out’s Creative Director Terrance Pratt was the mastermind behind the event’s aesthetic, which featured blow ups of rolling out covers and the Lexus logo on pillows placed in lounge areas at the party.