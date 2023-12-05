White cop laughs while tasing Black man (video)

A White female cop with the Reform Police Department in Alabama was placed on leave for laughing while using a Taser gun on a Black man while he was handcuffed.

The viral clip that was filmed on Dec. 2 shows the cop cussing at 24-year-old Micah Washington, telling him to lie on the front of the vehicle and “stay still” while he’s handcuffed. Washington then responds, “I ain’t doing s—, bro. I got a gun right here.”

That’s when the cop proceeds to take the gun out of his pocket and shoots him in the back with the Taser. As the man is crying in pain, she asks, “Do you want it again? Shut your b—- a—up.”

“The Reform Police Department is aware of a video circulating involving a citizen’s arrest on December 2,” Richard Black, the Reform police chief, and Mayor Melody Davis said in joint statement. “The department is in the process of turning over all materials related to this arrest to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and has requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest. In accordance with city policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.”

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Washington was charged with obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, marijuana possession, drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as an ex-felon.