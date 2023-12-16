Darius Jackson flips the narrative on Keke Palmer, claims he was abused

After being accused of domestic violence by Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson is turning the tables and saying he was abused by the actress in their relationship.

A counterclaim was filed on Dec. 15, claiming that Palmer “repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct” and “acted as the primary aggressor” while they were dating.

Jackson recalls numerous incidents going back as far as Aug. 20, 2021, alleging that Palmer was verbally and physically abusive, and became agitated and aggressive after drinking alcohol.

Jackson claims that at a birthday party in August 2021, Palmer punched him in the face, punched the windshield of his car while he was driving in January 2022, and choked and hit him in February 2022.

On Mar. 12 of this year, Jackson claims that Palmer blamed him when the shower drain was not working and water was overflowing out of the bathroom. He claims he tried to de-escalate the situation, but Palmer became more enraged.

Palmer initially accused Jackson of domestic violence, claiming that there had been “many instances of physical violence” with Jackson that included destroying her personal property, throwing her belongings into the street, and hitting her in front of their son.

In an Instagram post on Dec. 14, Jackson was seen working out in the gym and posted a lengthy caption about his growth and faith.

“There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don’t even know what to say. I will say, however, that God is & always be your greatest ally,” Jackson said. “I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days.”