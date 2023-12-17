Director trashed for movie mocking Megan Thee Stallion

The director who made the controversial film, The Rapper Who Got Shot in the Heel, is incurring the wrath of social media for allegedly mocking Megan Thee Stallion’s pain and trauma.

Producer Tory Lanez is serving up to 10 years in prison for firing the shots that injured both of Megan’s feet in Los Angeles in the summer of 2020.

According to the YouTube trailer, the premise of director Alvin Gray’s triggering film is as follows:

“Music artist Raven The Stallion and Cory Gainz are having a secret love affair behind their friend Chelsea’s back. One night after a lot of partying and drinking everything goes wrong, leading to a shooting that will forever change their relationship.”

Gray has become a specialist at dramatizing current events in film, much the way “Law & Order” did for many years on network TV. He also made the movie, The Nurse That Saw the Baby on the Highway, which was inspired by Carlee Russell’s fake kidnapping story from 2022. That movie is now streaming on Tubi and Amazon.

The director posted an advertisement for The Rapper Who Got Shot in the Heel, which sparked furious debate on social media.

Gray later returned to his IG page to rationalize why he would make such a film knowing how hurtful the real-life circumstances were to Megan Thee Stallion, not to mention the distress it caused to her multitude of fans.

“I was intrigued by that whole thing. Because — this is my opinion, personally — a lot of things didn’t make sense,” Gray shared on Instagram. “Guilty, not guilty, whatever the case may be, certain things just didn’t make sense to me which is intriguing. That’s how I am as a filmmaker.”

He reiterates to fans that he was not making fun of the Houston Hottie.

“I did not poke fun at that woman,” Gray added. “I want you to understand this movie is not poking fun at domestic violence or anyone getting hurt or anyone getting shot. If you truly are a fan of mine, you know I don’t even get down like that.”

Tubi released a statement saying it has no plans to host Gray’s film on its platform.