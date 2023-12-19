Darius Jackson has responded to Keke Palmer being granted a temporary restraining order against him. He filed an official response to Palmer’s restraining order request on Dec. 15, where he alleged Palmer was “the primary aggressor” during their two-and-a-half-year relationship, according to Us Weekly.

Jackson claims the actress verbally and physically abused him, and that she punched, choked and hit him several times. In the response, he listed dates of the alleged incidents. In November 2021, he said Palmer called him over 200 times and sent over 50 emails when he told her he wasn’t spending the night with her. He said he changed his phone number in March 2022 to avoid the alleged harassment. A year later, she allegedly verbally abused him calling him “b—-, a punk a– and a loser.” Jackson claims Palmer got more aggressive after drinking alcohol.

There were also screenshots of alleged text messages between the two where he sent her a photo of his bruised arm, where Palmer eventually responded, “I own up to squeezing your arm.”

“It’s clear you’re trying to create a paper trail. You are literally trying to set me up … through text and your family and everything else,” she also allegedly said.

In another alleged screenshot of the former couple’s texts, Palmer sent him paragraphs of apologies and not feeling adequate to be his partner.

“I’m sorry for hitting you,” Palmer allegedly sent in a message to Jackson. “I’m sorry for being afraid to lose you and that turning into me acting out of fear and desperation. That was not the best me that you received and I’m sorry for that … I feel I am not capable of pure and good love, and these are the energies I am now feeling and questioning and doubting.”

You can read some of the alleged text message screenshots below.