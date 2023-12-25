Why Antonio Brown called out Michal Irvin in his latest rant

Antonio Brown never lets his guard down when he feels like someone is disrespecting him, and Michael Irvin is the latest person to catch his wrath.

On Dec. 24, Brown went on another Twitter rant after finding a video of Irvin talking about his placement in Tyreek Hill’s top-five wide receiver list.

For almost two minutes, Irvin gives props to Brown for everything that he has accomplished on the field. Toward the end, he starts to talk about Brown’s antics off the field.

Tyreek Hill puts Antonio Brown atop his Top 5 WRs list and @MichaelIrvin88 understands why: pic.twitter.com/bs6jbD8Sw9 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 7, 2023

“What we have an issue with is that we’ve seen all the other things that Antonio Brown has done since he’s left the football field toward the end of his career,” Irvin said. “You see those things and we say ‘Why would you put him in here?’ ”

Brown went on X and reposted the video clips, and began calling out Irvin.

“Michael Irvin stay off the cocaine I got way more stats then [sic] you f—– you from broward not miami we slap the s— your old a–,” Brown said. “Merry chrisma PlayerHater.”

“Crackers gassing you up like you wasn’t in hotel lobby wit whitty you an original house n—- wearing glasses now you a clone fully house n—- u graduated tryna look intelligent foh u talking crazy they just let u back dummy,” Brown said.