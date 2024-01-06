Kevin Hart fires jokes at Katt Williams during NBA show (video)

Kevin Hart fired back at Katt Williams after the comedian and his comments on ESPN’s “NBA Unplugged” show on Jan. 5.

Williams took a shot at Hart on “Club Shay Shay” along with a list of other comedians in the industry.

“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club. He already had his deals when he got here,” Williams said.

While Hart was talking about the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, he and his crew, the Plastic Cup Boyz, brought up Williams as the main topic and the jokes started flying.

“Another fun fact about the New York Knicks, I don’t know if you guys know this, but Katt Williams bought the Knicks, and it’s rumored that he took the Knicks back, returned them with a receipt,” Hart said. “He’s the first person to ever do that. He bought them for 15 days and returned them. That’s another fun fact about the New York Knicks.”

Kevin Hart talking about Katt Williams on ESPN?? That Shannon Sharpe interview is moving mountains pic.twitter.com/dWo0ebgqZj — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 6, 2024

Hart then joked about Williams getting accepted to Delaware State University at seven years old, but nobody knew.

“The biggest secret in the world,” Hart said. “Smartest kid to ever do it, they kept it a secret for 48 years. They kept it a secret, it just dropped on us.”

To end the segment, the television showed Ja Morant walking into the arena, and Hart made one final joke about Williams.

“Another known fact, Katt dropped [Morant] off,” Hart said. “He gave him a ride.”