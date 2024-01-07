Blueface owes mega millions in gunfire case

Rapper Blueface owes a mountainous sum of money that is gaining interest daily due to his refusal to pay it.

The Los Angeles-based rapper somehow avoided jail time after being found guilty of firing his gun at a Las Vegas strip club.

According to the court documents obtained by “TMZ,” a judge ruled that the “Thotiana” rapper owed the owner of the Euphoric Gentleman’s Club $13,072,482 in lost income after the strip joint was forced to close down. The court also ordered Blueface to pay another $84K for lost wages due to the dancers and other employees of the establishment after the November 2022 shooting.

Blueface has not paid a single dime since the ruling came down in October 2023. With the accruing interests, the amount now owed by the rapper has risen to more than $14 million.

The former boyfriend of equally irascible Chrisean Rock was sentenced to probation after taking a plea deal in the case. However, the judge slapped Blueface with an expensive bill for the now-shuttered strip club, and the Euphoric owner vows to collect on the money.