Blueface owes mega millions in gunfire case

The rapper has an extremely expensive bill to pay following his plea deal
Blueface (Image source: YouTube/Open Thoughts)

Rapper Blueface owes a mountainous sum of money that is gaining interest daily due to his refusal to pay it.

The Los Angeles-based rapper somehow avoided jail time after being found guilty of firing his gun at a Las Vegas strip club.


According to the court documents obtained by “TMZ,” a judge ruled that the “Thotiana” rapper owed the owner of the Euphoric Gentleman’s Club $13,072,482 in lost income after the strip joint was forced to close down. The court also ordered Blueface to pay another $84K for lost wages due to the dancers and other employees of the establishment after the November 2022 shooting. 

Blueface has not paid a single dime since the ruling came down in October 2023. With the accruing interests, the amount now owed by the rapper has risen to more than $14 million.


The former boyfriend of equally irascible Chrisean Rock was sentenced to probation after taking a plea deal in the case. However, the judge slapped Blueface with an expensive bill for the now-shuttered strip club, and the Euphoric owner vows to collect on the money.

