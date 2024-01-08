Boosie nearly cries sharing how Katt Williams helped him after prison (video)

Hardened hip-hop renegade Boosie Badazz nearly choked up when he recalled how comedian Katt Williams gifted him thousands of dollars shortly after he got out of prison and desperately needed a break.

The Baton Rouge-born Boosie, née Torrance Hatch, explains that he was scrambling and trying to find his way when Williams gifted him $15K for no reason.

“I know he a real n-gga to me. Like I say, bro, I came home; I ain’t had nothing. The man invited me to his concert. I mean front-row seats. And when I was leaving, I thought he gave me some weed because it was wrapped up in a towel. But it was $15,000, bro,” Boosie testified on his Instagram account.

“Whenever I see him, I’m gonna return the favor, bro,” Boosie continued. “Whatever I got in my pocket. That dude did something for me, brother. I get emotional talking about it.”

“Like, I really needed [the money] at the time,” Boosie added in the confessional. “And I wasn’t staying nowhere. I mean, I was staying at a hotel with my kids in downtown New Orleans. I didn’t even have nowhere to stay yet, bro.”

Many fans, who applauded Williams for his candid interview on “Club Shay Shay,” fawned over Williams anew after Boosie’s testimonial about the comedian’s character.

“And katt never spoke on it, now that solid,” one fan said in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, which reposted the video.

“Ain’t nobody said he’s lying yet! The receipts are receipting !!! Katt BEEN a real one,” another fan added, while a third person surmised: “I just keep hearing Katt a blessing. While the haters say he’s broke.”

Boosie also spoke about being the beneficiary of Williams’ kindness in his interview on Vlad TV.