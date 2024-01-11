Say What? NBA Youngboy, with 11 kids, says he’s not really into ‘fatherhood’

NBA YoungBoy is taking a lot of heat after the father of 11 said he’s not really into fatherhood.

That outburst earned YoungBoy, aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the designation of “Donkey of the Day” by “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God, which is specifically reserved for someone’s reprehensible public statements or actions.

“Right now, NBA YoungBoy’s kids could almost fill out an entire NBA team roster.” He then continued the basketball comparisons.

“He has 11 kids, but in his words, he’s ‘not really big’ on fatherhood. NBA YoungBoy is treating fatherhood the way the NBA’s Nikola Jokić treats the NBA. You ever hear Jokic talk about basketball?” Charlamagne said.

“The same level of don’t-give-a-eff that Jokić has about basketball, NBA YoungBoy seems to have about being a father to his 11 kids. I shouldn’t have to tell y’all that one of those things is not like the other, okay?”

Charlamagne added that he wants to treat YoungBoy’s imprudent statement as a “teachable moment.”

“So many of us come from broken homes,” he said. “So many of us had fathers or mothers who weren’t big on having kids. But what bothers me about statements like this is, NBA YoungBoy talks that gangster talk in his records. Not only does he talk that gangster talk, he talks that big money talk.”