Texas Southern has hired a new football coach, and his name is not Fred McNair.

On Jan. 12, the Tigers announced Cris Dishman would be the program’s new leader. Dishman played cornerback in the NFL and was a two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. This hire is a homecoming of sorts for Dishman, who was drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1988. He spent eight seasons with the Oilers. Most recently, Dishman was the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Vipers in the XFL. He was also the defensive coordinator of the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League. From 2008-2013, he was the defensive back coach for the San Diego Chargers, and the team’s pass defense improved from 31st in the league to first. His other stops also include Baylor University and IMG Academy.

The announcement of Dishman comes nearly a month after McNair announced he was leaving Alcorn State on Dec. 19. McNair left his alma mater with reports of him becoming the next head football coach at Texas Southern. On Dec. 13, Cory Hogue of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football reported the program was set to name McNair as the new head coach by Dec. 15. On Dec. 13, Sports Illustrated‘s Kyle T. Mosley reported while McNair was the top choice for the Texas Southern University search committee, he confirmed the program didn’t send an official offer to McNair.

On Dec. 28, the TXSU Board of Regents held a specially-called virtual meeting where it appeared they would choose a candidate between McNair and former Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson. Fifteen days later, the program announced it picked neither of them.

“The Board of Regents is thrilled to welcome head football coach Cris Dishman to Texas Southern University,” said Brandon L. Simmons, the TXSU Board of Regents Chairman. “Coach Dishman is an experienced coach, professional football player, and businessman. We are excited to see his leadership lead to wins and his mentorship contribute to student success.”

Dishman and his wife, Jennifer, have four adult children.

“I want everyone in Tigerland to know that we’re going to put together a good team, a good staff, and everyone has to do their job and be all in for TXSU football,” Dishman said.