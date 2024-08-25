Cam Newton, a father of 8 kids with 3 women, wants more kids but not marriage

Former NFL superstar quarterback Cam Newton sparked a social media frenzy after revealing his desire to have more children, despite already having a large family. The announcement drew widespread attention because Newton — who is not married — openly stated that he has no intention of tying the knot. His comments ignited debate online, with many weighing in on his unconventional approach to family life.

On his “Funky Friday” podcast, the former footballer attempted to impress Cheyenne Bryant, Ph.D. — who is is a psychologist, renowned life coach and co-producer of MTV’s nominated Best Unscripted Reality Show, “Teen Mom Family Reunion” — with the fact that he has eight children with three different women.

“Here’s the thing: I want more,” Newton said.

Newton knows that many pop culture observers view him as eccentric, if not aberrant.

“A lot of people see my situation and think that I’m not high functioning,” Newton told Bryant, saying his “desire to get married is lower than his fear of divorce,” which is causing him to “take his time” about getting hitched.

Bryant eloquently articulated to Newton that she disapproves of his outlook on marriage. She said he’s being “very action-based.” She continued to enlighten him, pointing out that he’s actually being “very selectively active.”

“You are proactively choosing where you want to be active at and where you wanna take your time,” she stated. “You wanna take your time in having a wife because of your own fears, but you will selfishly create broken families, even if you’re in their life.”

Fans love how Bryant admonished Newton

Fans who viewed the show love that Bryant countered Newton’s reasoning, albeit in a delicate manner.

“I love the way she articulated this — very direct, very respectful very much right,” one of the users wrote on DJ Akademiks’ and The Shade Room’s Instagram pages.

“It’s no men in the comments. That means she clocked it, correctly!!!!” another commenter added.

“The want [for] more kids would stop if [people] had these kids full time around the clock,” a third person opined.

“Call me crazy, but I’d rather get married than have [eight] kids by [three] different people,” a fourth person stated.

“She cooked him,” a fifth commenter said.