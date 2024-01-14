Bronny James goes scoreless in 1st start for USC

LeBron James Sr. and Jr. had a brutal weekend of basketball on the collegiate and professional level on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023.

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 18, had an inauspicious outing after he was inserted into the starting lineup to compensate for a spate of injuries. The former high school All-American has had little impact in his freshman season at USC. And it was worse when he started, going 0-7 in 25 minutes while managing only two rebounds and a single assist in a 68-58 loss to Colorado. He also had two shots blocked by the Buffaloes.

The Trojans fell under .500 with a record of 8-9.

Bronny James in his first college start: 0-7 FGs, 0-3 3FGs, two rebounds, one assist, blocked twice. Tough. — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 14, 2024

Later on that evening, LeBron James Sr., 39, missed his fourth game of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Utah Jazz. Despite DeAngelo Russell’s 39 points and Anthony Davis contributing a triple-double — 15 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists — the Lakers fell to the Jazz, 132-125.

The Lakers’ loss drops the squad to two games under .500 with a 19-21 record.

Davis took responsibility for the loss, telling the media after the game that, “Everyone did their job except me. I didn’t do my job. Obviously, Bron was out and everyone had to step up and those guys did. Except myself. So this one’s on me,” Davis said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Things don’t get easier for Bronny James’ Trojans as the team travels to play No. 8 Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday.