At 48, Killer Mike has entered the prime of his rap career. One half of Run The Jewels, Mike released his solo album, Michael, in June 2023. The critically acclaimed project landed at No. 2 on rolling out’s “Top 10 rap albums of 2023” list and has been nominated for three Grammys this year.

Mike spoke to Atlanta media about the project after performing during halftime at the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on MLK Day.

What would it mean to you to bring home a Grammy?

Me bringing home a Grammy for Atlanta would be equivalent to the Braves bringing home another championship, the Hawks bringing home their first one, [and] the Falcons bringing home their first one. I am a product of this city. And I mean a product of the city in every way.

I don’t care if you’re talking about Chipper Jones, Steve Bartkowski, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Dominique Wilkins, Doc Rivers, and Deion Sanders. I’m a product of every sports player that’s poured into the youth. I’m a product of what Ted Turner did, giving free Braves tickets away for kids who read well. I’m a product of the city now and [Atlanta Hawks owner] Tony Ressler giving my wife and me an opportunity to have a Swag Shop up.

What I would like to do is return a championship or a Grammy to this city because the city has poured so much into me. If you’ve heard the album Michael, you’re hearing more than my autobiography. You’re hearing the story of a boy in Atlanta.

What did the commercial success of a song like “Scientist & Engineers” mean to you?

It’s been huge. Thank [André 3000] and Future just for doing the record. Thank Atlanta for cornerstone Michael as an album this year and allowing it to be called “Album of the Year” on so many lists, and coming home with that Grammy is the goal.

It means a lot to me because I grew up in a Black neighborhood that was totally Black. The only time I saw white people was on PBS; thank God for Fred Rogers and Bob Ross, right? But I had such a plethora: we had Black Muslims, we had Black Catholics, we had Black scientists and engineers. We have black working-class folks who were nurses and dump truck drivers, like my grandparents. So it showed me that every opportunity was available that I chose and that I worked at. My grandmother sent me out with every tradesman you could: The carpenter, the electrician, the car body guy; they all came back and said the same thing.

“Immensely talented kid. Smart as a whip and ain’t gone do nothing with his hands, Betty. So you better hope he’s smart enough to get a good job.”

Luckily, I get to sing and dance for you guys. But I want Atlanta to remain a place of infinite possibilities for all children, but especially for Black children.

