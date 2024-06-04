As Kyrie Irving gets prepared to make his 4th NBA Finals in his career, he has made pro sports history off the court. NBA insider Shams Charania announced on June 4 that the Dallas Mavericks guard is signing his first signature athlete for his ANTA shoe line, and it’s his father.

Sources: Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is signing the first signature athlete for his ANTA shoe line: His father, Drederick Irving. This marks the first time in pro sports a player has signed his dad to a signature shoe deal. pic.twitter.com/PB7ZXquVwY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2024

The signing makes it the first time in pro sports that a player has signed his father to a signature shoe deal. Kyrie’s dad, Drederick Irving, was once a professional hooper, playing at Boston University and then going to play in Australia where Kyrie was born. Drederick’s shoes will be released in Foot Locker stores in September 2024.

Kyrie has always spoken highly of his father, calling him one of his biggest fans. “One of my harshest critics,” Kyrie said to Dallas Morning News. “But he’s always been honest.”

Irving signed a five-year deal with ANTA in July 2023 after Nike terminated their contract with the guard for his antisemitic social media posts. He was named the Chief Creative Officer of ANTA and has the ability to recruit and sign other people.