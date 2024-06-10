History was made in Maryland this past weekend. Bailey Anne was crowned Miss Maryland USA 2024; it was the first time a transwoman won the honor.

“Not everyone has to agree with the spaces that you occupy, and it doesn’t mean that you aren’t worthy of these opportunities,” Anne wrote in an Instagram post, recapping the win. “The work that I will do for the remainder of my life is to make sure that children who feel like me will never have to worry about the consequences of being who they are by simply being myself and being a positive contribution to society.”

Anne also became the first Asian-American and transgender person married to a U.S. Marine to win in Maryland.

“I can’t wait to start my reign and get back to the USO office, and start serving lunches and personally thank our active duty service members like I originally planned to yesterday because that’s what actually matters to me,” Anne wrote. “I knew it was bigger than me. I knew it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box — like me growing up.”

Anne is 31, which was past the previous competition age limit of 28.

Anne is now set to compete for the title of Miss USA in Los Angeles on Aug. 4.