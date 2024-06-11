Rolling Out

50 Cent draws backlash for comments about Michael Rainey Jr. being groped

50 Cent tried to make light of a serious matter, and people are not letting him off the hook
Rapper 50 Cent is known as a person who can make a joke out of anything, but many think his recent joke about the star of his “Power Book II: Ghost” show, Michael Rainey Jr., was tone-death and insensitive. Rainey appeared to have been groped by a young woman during a live stream on June 10. In the stream, he looked uncomfortable but managed to keep his cool.


The incident made its way all over social media, with people saying that Rainey was sexually assaulted. Rapper 50 Cent, on the other hand, decided that he wanted to make light of the situation. In a now-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of Rainey’s incident with the caption, “Wait sexual assault [emoji] From a male perspective this was an aggressive advance. LOL HE’S fine no charges are being pressed [emoji].”


Though 50 Cent thought it was a joke, others didn’t, and they called him out for his lack of awareness. 50 Cent has continuously made jokes about Diddy’s several sexual assault allegations, and he recently was at a Miami event to support the domestic violence hotline.

The footage of the incident shows streamer Tylil’s sister walking up to Rainey and groping him around his crotch. It was reported that Rainey left soon after the incident. The day after, Tylil apologized for his sister’s action on Instagram.


“After the actions that occurred during my stream last night I would like to sincerely apologize to Michael and his family for what took place,” Tylil wrote. “My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions. I completely respect whatever direction Michael [wants] to go in this situation.”

Rainey also released a statement, saying “I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed. The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.”

