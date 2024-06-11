Yasmine Brown wants to empower women globally

Yasmine Brown is the founder of D.R.E.A.M.E.R.S. Worldwide, author of Love: Answers to a New Beginning, goals coach, community builder, mompreneur and founder of B.O.S.S.

Please describe what you do.

I am your goals sister! I love helping women achieve their big goals. I am talking about the goals that we put on the shelf labeled “impossible dreams” because it will take the next best version of ourselves to achieve those goals. I have been blessed to help thousands of women over the last decade to connect and build great relationships, achieve big goals and become movers and shakers of today. And I am still just getting started. My heart is to help every woman choose to live her dreams out loud, all for God’s glory.

What is the creative vision for your brand?

Honestly, when I first entered the women’s development industry, I needed help, guidance and support. I met a woman who helped me to see that what I was going through had healing and purpose inside of it. I sent her my journal entries, being shy at the time and not knowing how to express myself, and she told me I should turn my journal entries into a pamphlet. That pamphlet was transformed into a powerful book that has helped so many women heal and learn who they are, whose they are — daughter of God — and their worth. This became my vision.

How would you describe your brand?

We are a Christ-centered, women’s development organization for women achievers in business, relationships and life. We care about the whole woman. D.R.E.A.M.E.R.S. Worldwide advocates for no area of your life left behind. We help women with harmony so that every area of our life is supporting each other — creating a pleasant and consistent whole.

Was it a deliberate decision or a gradual and natural evolution to start a business?

Entrepreneurship was always the goal. Leading a women’s organization, public speaking and teaching biblical principles to achieving goals was a big surprise to me. The little girl in me is still shocked to this day. I have started and failed multiple businesses. They failed because I was not meant to do any of them. My life’s purpose is in what I am doing now – helping women to live their dreams out loud, for God’s glory. It’s been 10 years, and this is still just the beginning.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American leader?

My love for and obedience to God. I don’t play about my relationship with God. The way I say “thank you” to God is by living my life to the full[est] and helping as many women as I can to do the same. My passion and burning desire to do the will of God are keys for me as a leader.

Everyone has skill sets and qualities. I can share about my education, years of experience and portfolio but those are just beautiful, powerful and amazing toppings. What makes the cake and gives it its flavor is my wholehearted devotion to Christ.

How important is technology with day-to-day operations?

Very important. That is how I am able to connect [with] women all over the world.

What’s next for the brand?

We are excited about new chapters being planted around the world. We are starting in Atlanta and then we will be making our way to Texas and on to the next state. My goal is for every country and every state to have in-person D.R.E.A.M.E.R.S. Worldwide events.