King James debuts new Nike LeBron 22 sneakers (photo)

LeBron James teased sneakerheads by posting a preview of the Nike LeBron 22.

The 39-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend posted the shoe on his Instagram stories for his 158 million followers to get a glimpse, inciting significant excitement in the sneaker community.

Nike has not announced an official release date for the shoe, but Complex magazine reporter Victor Deng said the signature shoe line will likely come available in proximity to the holiday season for $180.

Sneaker connoisseur Nicholas Vlahos of SoleRetriever.com testified that the silhouette shape on the test shoe in James’ photo remains “relatively unchanged” from the LeBron 21, but some alterations are anticipated to the side branding and sole unit.

Nike has released a shoe every year since Nike and LeBron signed a multimillion-dollar deal just before his rookie season in 2003. Therefore, one can easily deduce that King James is not going to retire if they are going to release the Nike LeBron 22.