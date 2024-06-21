Al Roker co-authors cookbook with daughter

Al Roker has teamed up with his daughter for a culinary adventure in their new cookbook.

The veteran weatherman, 69, announced on the “Today” show that he’s releasing Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By on Oct. 15. The book was a labor of love with his “very special” daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, 37, who worked on the project while she was pregnant with her first child, Sky, now 11 months old.

“Courtney tested all the recipes and wrote them — did a great job — [and] found the stylist to do it and photographer,” Roker proudly shared.

Roker shares Courtney with his ex-wife Alice Bell and is also father to daughter Leila, 25, and son Nick, 21, with his wife Deborah Roberts, 63, proudly shared.

“I wrote some stuff — I wrote some of what they call the head notes. She did a lot, which was amazing. One of the greatest moments of your life is when you realize your kid is actually good and professional. And Courtney is a great chef. So, I’m just thrilled and proud to be doing this book,” he added.

Roker also dished about the upcoming book on his Instagram, sharing a video of him cooking with Courtney. The clip showed the weatherman searing a steak while his daughter explained what they were cooking.

“Cooking is science!” Roker declares with tongs in hand in another video promoting the book.

The proof is in the pudding — or in this case, in the 100 recipes featured in their book, including sunrise burritos, coffee-and-spice-rubbed pork chops, Christmas morning cinnamon rolls, bourbon apple pie milkshakes, Tuscan polenta, and lemon meringue crumb crust pie.

This culinary project comes after Roker celebrated his 69th birthday, feeling “lucky to be alive” after a series of health scares.

“This is my 69th anniversary of orbiting the sun and after everything that I went through at the end of last year I am more than grateful to be celebrating this birthday. And to all of you who sent good wishes and well wishes over the past year, God bless you. Thank you so much. I appreciate it … grateful for another trip around the sun,” he told fans on Instagram.

Roker has been absent from “Today” due to hospital stays for blood clots in his legs and lungs, as well as two bleeding ulcers. He had his colon “re-sectioned,” his gallbladder removed, and his small intestine repaired.

“I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was,” he said in recounting his ordeal on “Today.”

Adding to the list, Roker also underwent knee surgery, which left him with what his wife Deborah called “body fatigue.”

In November 2020, Roker was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had surgery, but was back on “Today” just two weeks after the operation.

It seems nothing can keep this resilient weatherman down, and now he’s serving up inspiration — and some tasty dishes — with his daughter by his side.