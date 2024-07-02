It has now been 22 years since DeRay Davis was in Barbershop, his first breakout project playing the role of Hustle Man. Over two decades later, he is still one of the more relevant Black comedians and actors in all of Hollywood.

Before the 2024 BET Awards, Davis spoke to rolling out about his career’s longevity and legacy.

It’s been a busy summer for you. You hosted the Black Music Honors, correct?

Yes, the Black Music Honors. Luckily, LeToya Luckett [gave] me a job. Thank her.

The summer’s normally hard for entertainment because people want to be outside for festivals and things like that… so I’m glad people came out to support [the Black Music Honors]. To get any job during this time is dope.

Speaking of jobs, you have been working for over 20 years now. What are some keys to getting that type of longevity?

Follow whoever you think works the hardest. Regardless of their fame or who they are, model your career after that. Myself, regardless if I’m older or not, [I’m] watching LeBron work. [I’m] watching him continuously because this acting and comedy is a sport, too.

I’ll say just stay in the gym with it, regardless of what it is. You’ve got to move around, or your career is going to get arthritis, just like your regular bones and muscles.

Since you brought up LeBron, what were your thoughts on Bronny James getting drafted?

If I could get my daughter–she’s good already, and she works hard… If I get to make the phone call, but [I have to be able to take the hate that] comes along with it… LeBron’s willing to hear that. He knew that when he made that decision. His friends are going to roast him; Bronny’s got to get roasted now and then, but as long as your work outshines any shadow of a doubt…it won’t even matter.

In this case, [LeBron’s] work is the son. He put his work into the son, and we need to do that more. It happens all the time in all other communities. Carpentry, acting, and people in sports aren’t that used to it because they aren’t used to those types of athleticism genes being passed down.

I’m proud of him, man. We wanted to see if Michael Jordan’s kids were going to be able to do it. Now, he just charges me a million dollars for his shoes.

What do you want people to know about what you have going on?

I just wrapped up a really big tour, man, with all of my brothers: D.C. Young Fly, Mike Epps, all those guys. I took a small break, but only to work on my next special, which will be coming out.

I’m popping, man. I’m doing OK. I’m staying consistent with what God wants me to have. Thank God, man.