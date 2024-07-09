‘Everyday Shay’ showing business-minded women how to slay

TeShayla Coates, fondly known as “Everyday Shay,” is a ground-breaking serial entrepreneur and owner of multiple businesses across multiple industries. She is notably the founder and CEO of Coates Communications, a marketing agency.

Alongside her valuable expertise in marketing and business development, she excels in training and mentoring professionals toward success. TeShayla is passionate about teaching business-minded women how to win. She is excited about helping other black women build and scale their businesses beyond six figures and ultimately ditch corporate America. Likewise, she looks forward to every opportunity to inspire them to create the life they want to live.

A devout Christian, she enthusiastically looks forward to the future, while on her current path to success. She is delighted to see black female entrepreneurs become unapologetically successful in their various industries.

She attained a bachelor of arts degree in public relations from Wayne State University. Ms. Coates also serves as a board member of The Detroit Association of Black Organizations and Cornerstone Schools. TeShayla is a proud mother and auntie. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, cooking, decorating, and shooting.

What are your responsibilities and why did you choose your career?

I am an entrepreneur. I own a few businesses. My top two income-producing businesses are a cleaning company named The Cleaning Plug and a marketing agency named Coates Communications. My responsibilities vary based on the business. In general, I am responsible for training and leading my team.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

As a Black woman, I consider my superpower to be strength.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

When women of color have a seat at the table, it ensures that decisions reflect the needs and aspirations of a broader and more diverse population. Our presence in leadership roles helps to break down systemic barriers and inspire future generations.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It is crucial for experienced Black women to reach back and support younger women of color because representation and mentorship are powerful tools for empowerment. By sharing our experiences and providing guidance, we help pave the way for the next generation, fostering a sense of community and resilience. I want to see all women win—especially those who look like me—because when we uplift each other, we create more opportunities for success and break down barriers that have historically held us back. Together, we can build a stronger, more inclusive future.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

As a successful woman in business, my greatest and proudest achievement is being inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. It’s an honor to be recognized alongside esteemed individuals like Vice President Kamala Harris, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, and many other notable figures.