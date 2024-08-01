Chlöe Bailey shines in YITTY’s new Nearly Naked shapewear collection

The soulful singer Chlöe Bailey is turning heads in the latest campaign for YITTY’s Nearly Naked shapewear collection. This summer, she showcases her curves while embracing the brand’s inclusive ethos, making a bold statement about body positivity and self-love.

YITTY: A brand committed to inclusivity

Founded by Grammy-winning artist Lizzo, YITTY has been redefining the shapewear industry since its launch in 2022. The brand’s commitment to inclusivity resonates deeply with consumers, offering a range of styles that celebrate all body types. The Nearly Naked collection, which debuted last year, has expanded this season to include an array of silhouettes featuring vibrant prints and colors.

The latest collection launch

The new 14-piece collection, featuring Chlöe Bailey, highlights the versatility of shapewear. It includes: Body-sculpting bodysuits, convertible sculpting dresses in long and short lengths, two-piece bras, high-waisted full-coverage bottoms and sport-style bras paired with biker shorts.

Available in burgundy, black, nude, chocolate brown and dusty pink, the collection also features bolero tops and tight sleeves to enhance your shapewear wardrobe.

Functionality meets style

Each piece in the Nearly Naked collection is designed for functionality and comfort. The four-way stretch fabric and smooth finish ensure a flattering fit while moisture-wicking properties keep you dry throughout the day. Chlöe Bailey embodies the brand’s mission of self-celebration and empowerment in her campaign images, showcasing confidence and authenticity.

Chlöe Bailey’s love for YITTY

Bailey expresses her admiration for YITTY because it enhances the best parts of the body rather than changing them. She emphasizes how the Nearly Naked collection hugs her curves perfectly, making her feel like a superhero on stage.

Empowerment through representation

Lizzo’s vision for YITTY is to create a brand that empowers everyone to feel confident and comfortable in their skin. By choosing Chlöe Bailey as the face of the new campaign, Lizzo reinforces the message that all women should embrace their curves and feel fabulous doing so.

Shop the collection

Ready to elevate your shapewear game? Shop the new Nearly Naked shapewear collection at yitty.fabletics.com and celebrate your body with confidence.