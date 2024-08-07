Freddie Trone denies involvement in PnB Rock’s killing during court testimony

Freddie Trone, charged in connection with the 2022 murder of rapper PnB Rock, has taken the stand to contest the allegations against him. During a recent court appearance, Trone asserted that he had no involvement in the tragic events surrounding Rock’s death.

Details of the case

As reported by the Associated Press, Trone’s son, who was 17 at the time, is alleged to have fatally shot PnB Rock during a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. Trone’s defense team is expected to emphasize the absence of video evidence linking him to the crime scene.

Trone’s testimony

In court, Trone stated he had nothing to do with the crime. He said he was not there and did not hand anyone a gun. His claims come amid a backdrop of serious charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, which he faces alongside his son and another individual.

Surveillance footage and evidence

During the proceedings, the court was shown surveillance footage that allegedly captured Trone’s SUV in the Roscoe’s parking lot approximately 30 minutes before the shooting. However, Trone contends that his vehicle was taken by his son and others before the incident occurred. Additional footage showed the SUV dropping off the alleged shooter and picking him up shortly after.

Reactions from authorities

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has described PnB Rock’s murder as heartless and cruel, emphasizing the impact of the crime on the community and the loss of Rock’s artistic contributions. Gascón stated that the killing robbed the world of Rock’s talents.

Current status of the alleged shooter

As of last month, the alleged shooter remains unfit to stand trial, according to court assessments. This ongoing situation continues to unfold as the legal proceedings progress.

The trial surrounding PnB Rock’s murder is a stark reminder of the violence that can affect artists and their communities. As the case develops, it highlights the importance of justice and accountability in the face of such tragedies.