Transforming health with Tight 4 Life ambassador Manny Gilmer

Manny Gilmer has been a dedicated hair professional for over 30 years, sharing his expertise in hair color as an educator for the renowned Chi/Biosilk brand. Working at Lety’s Cuts and Styles in Lincoln Park, Michigan, Gilmer not only transforms hair but also lives through his passion for beauty and health. Outside of the salon, he enjoys singing, roller skating, swimming, and various outdoor activities. After smoking cigarettes for over 20 years, Gilmer quit 11 years ago when it began to affect his voice. His resilience shone through when he battled cancer three years ago and emerged victorious. Today, as a Tight 4 Life ambassador, Gilmer is committed to improving the health outcomes of his community, advocating for smoking cessation and a healthier lifestyle.

Munson Steed: Welcome to Health IQ, where we increase the IQ of our community by giving you access to individuals who are making a difference in the health outcomes in our community. There’s a phenomenal program called Tight 4 Life. Tight 4 Life has many aspects of how we can become a tight-knit community, helping to save lives in our community by leveraging ambassadors. Today, I’m joined by a phenomenal ambassador in the style and beauty area, my dearest Manny Gilmer. How are you?

Manny Gilmer: I’m good. How are you?

MS: I’m phenomenal. As a Tight 4 Life ambassador, can you share your journey on why and how you’ve elected to participate in such a phenomenal program like Tight 4 Life?

MG: Absolutely. I was a smoker for like 20 years. For some reason, I decided to give it up. I consulted with my doctor, and he prescribed Chantix, it worked for me. So, I believe that smoking is a horrible habit. Also, I feel so much better after I quit. My aunt introduced this program, and I’m like, “Yeah, I’m down for that. Yeah, I’ll be an ambassador.” I would totally love that because it’s my way of giving back to my community.

MS: When you think about being an ambassador in the community, how important is it for us to have a Tight 4 Life program where we can be the community whisperers, as it relates to ending some of the health ills, both smoking and lack of exercise? Why is that important?

MG: It’s crucial because, when you have your health, you have your wealth. I was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, and I thought that I had the best team. My aunt being a doctor, she was instrumental in getting care for me. She worked at Henry Ford Hospital downtown, and she knew all the right people to get connected. The cancer’s gone. It’s been three years since. And I’m a firm believer that our brothers and sisters need to focus on health, being active, and thriving in the community. I’m a big advocate of getting these tests like colonoscopy, diabetes, lung cancer. All of that is terrible. If you keep up with your health, then you can keep up with your wealth. You know what I mean? Like, you’re able to work, you’re able to make a living.

MS: That’s beautiful. Why do people trust beauticians and stylists and barbers in ways they share their secrets with you, their days, and even some of their health challenges? Why do they do that? And then how do you share and make them comfortable enough to know that they’re not alone in this journey?

MG: Yeah. Well, when I started in this industry 30 years ago, I was told we have a license to touch. And that’s what we do every day: touch them. We talk to them. We’re like their psychiatrists, so to speak. When you’re sitting in the chair, they feel comfortable talking. It’s relaxing to have your head washed, laying back in the chair. Hairdressers, we talk to people, and they become friends with us. Yeah, and they trust us. It’s always been that way. And I believe, hopefully, it’ll always stay that way because we have a license to touch.

MS: I love that. License to touch. The whole idea of becoming a tight-knit community, as it relates to Tight 4 Life in the community outreach, how are you approaching some of your clients and friends to introduce them to a better outcome as it relates to stopping smoking?

MG: Wow! I’ll say something like, “Do you smoke?” And they’ll say, “Yes, no, maybe.” And if they say yes, I’m like, “Well, how are you feeling about quitting?” And they’ll say either, “I want to quit. I’ve been a longtime smoker, and I’m ready to quit.” Or they’ll say, “No, I’m not ready to quit.” And then I’ll present the pamphlet. And I say, “Did you know that there are all sorts of free programs in Michigan that will help you quit?” And they’re like, “No, I didn’t know that.” And I’m like, “Well, here, take a look at this.” If they’re ready to quit, then they’ll be interested, you know, but if not, then, you know, we talk about something else.

MS: There are other health journeys. Obviously, Tight 4 Life is really bringing the community together with trusted voices like yourself. How do you suggest that other stylists, other individuals in the image business like yourself, begin to share more ideas on what could make our community healthier just in general?

MG: Well, I do ask, “Have you had your colonoscopy?” Because that’s a crucial test where you can find colon cancer immediately. I’ve had quite a few. I tell all my cousins and my aunts and uncles to get their colonoscopies because you never know. They could find it early, and that way, your risk factor goes down. You know what I mean?

MS: I do. Exercise, sleep, all those things that we aren’t encouraged to do, you as a beautician, stylist, image maker, is that something that we now need to pick up as we’re sharing with our community how important even basic things like sleep are?

MG: Yeah, 6 to 8 hours of sleep is good, and even just walking around the block is good because it’s exercise. It’s cardio. Walking is amazing because it’s a form of exercise, and it’s a cardio exercise. I love to swim. If I could be at a pool every day, I’d be at a pool every day. If I had one in my backyard, I’d be in it every day in the summertime. I just love being in the water. I have friends that have pools, and I also go to the Romulus Health Athletic Center. They have a lazy river, which I frequent on my days off. I think health is important as well as exercise because it gets the heart going, and the heart pumps the blood, and it feeds the hair. The hair is fed by the blood, and the more exercise you get, the faster your hair is going to grow.

MS: I love that. Lastly, diet obviously plays a role in how we are able to maintain good health.

MG: Well, my co-workers and I were just talking about our diets and the exercise that we do. There’s salt in everything. Salt, iodine, all that stuff raises your blood pressure. But they put it in foods these days to preserve them so they stay on the shelf longer. Me, personally, I like to cook at home. I don’t do fast food. I don’t eat McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, any of that. I would rather go across the street to the restaurant and have something there or over to the Chinese place across the street or the sub place down the street. I don’t eat all that salt, and I don’t put salt in my food when I cook. I think that’s a healthier way of living, preparing your own food because you know the seasonings and the ingredients you put in. You feel me?

MS: I do. Well, Manny, I just want to thank you for being an ambassador for Tight 4 Life, for being a community leader and being able to carry a message to increase the health IQ of our community. Thank you so much for all you do in making a difference. Thank you for sharing and being vulnerable enough to talk about, and congratulations on being a survivor who truly has not hidden behind the fact that you’ve gone through this moment but demonstrating how, with care, concern, and advocacy from your aunt, we all can make a difference if we come together and bring our shared life experience on how to heal and help our community. I’m Munson Steed here on Health IQ with Manny Gilmer. Thank you so much, Manny.

MG: Absolutely. Thank you, Munson.