2 Black former students sue New Jersey school for alleged racism and bullying

Two Black former students have come forward with serious allegations against North Warren Regional High School in Blairstown, New Jersey, claiming the school fostered a culture of extreme racism that led one student to withdraw to escape the hostility.

Allegations of racism and bullying

According to a lawsuit filed in the New Jersey District Court, the plaintiffs, a Black woman and man, experienced years of racial discrimination, bullying and taunting that went unchecked by school officials. They describe a pervasive environment where racist behavior was allowed to flourish.

Incidents of racial abuse

The lawsuit details several disturbing incidents. The female plaintiff reported being called racial slurs by classmates and subjected to bullying regarding her hair. One particularly traumatic event involved a white male student grabbing her backpack and referring to her as a slave. When she reported this to the school’s anti-bullying coordinator, she was allegedly tasked with creating an educational curriculum instead of receiving support.

The male plaintiff also faced severe harassment, including being whipped with a belt and called derogatory names in the locker room. He recounted being shown a poster inviting him to join a group mockingly named the “KKK” or “Kool Kids Klub.”

Failure of school administration

Despite multiple reports of harassment, the school’s administration, including then-principal Jeanene Dutt and wrestling coach Kellen Bradley, allegedly failed to take appropriate action. The male student’s mother reported that her complaints were met with general responses but no real solutions to the ongoing bullying.

Impact on students

The emotional toll of this racist environment has been profound. The female student sought to withdraw from the school in 2020 but remained due to the shift to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. She graduated in 2022. The male student quit the wrestling team and withdrew from the school shortly after his mother filed a formal harassment complaint.

Legal action and community response

The lawsuit names several school officials as defendants, alleging they were aware of the rampant racism yet failed to act. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages for the emotional and psychological distress they endured.

In response to the lawsuit, Superintendent Jeanene Dutt stated that the school district disagrees with the claims and looks forward to defending itself in court.

The allegations against North Warren Regional High School highlight the urgent need for schools to address and combat racism effectively. As the case unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the importance of creating safe and inclusive environments for all students.