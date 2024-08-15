The impact of HBCU marching bands on the culture can never be overstated.

For FAMU graduate Freddie Davis, band is a way of life and the connections he’s made through the activity give him an advantage in networking in the professional realm. Ahead of rolling out‘s “Because We Met, HBCUs: Road to Success” event, powered by Genesis, Davis spoke to the outlet about the power of it all.

What was it like to see the Marching 100 come back?

I’m glad to see the Marching 100 back, man.

There’s a lot of culture, a lot of history you want to hold on to for years to come. Many people grow up watching the Marching 100 and want to be a part of that number.

It’s good to have us there so they can experience what we experienced: Rich in culture, history, friendships and the bonds we created. It’s something to strive for to get you into college. Some people wouldn’t even come to college if it weren’t for the Marching 100 or the band — then they get into their majors — and it helps them out in the future. So, it’s good to have the 100 back.

How did attending an HBCU school help expand your professional network?

Going to an HBCU is great.

I’ve met so many people who went to HBCUs. Even though we went to different schools, we bond with a lot of these different colleges when traveling.

Even though Bethune-Cookman is our rival, those are some of our best friends. We talk trash, meet up, link up and do things after that.

Even when we’re in the workplace, people say, “Hey, I went to this school. I went to that school.” You form friendships and bonds at work, and then in your professional career, you can call on them anytime.

I’m a manager at UPS, so I meet a lot of HBCU people. Even some students who are going to school.

We formed bonds off the HBCU life. Like, “I went to this HBCU. You went that one. How was your experience?” Especially when we meet other band members, “How was your experience with this? With that?”

We road trip and see each other. I’m a part of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, a fraternity for music and a part of Kappa Kappa Psi band fraternity. When we go to these cities, we look for those fraternity members, and the bond is strong.

Is marching band a sport?

It is a sport.

When I came to FAMU, I ran track and field in high school. We had a lot of basketball players and track and field athletes there.

You need the endurance to rattle, do a whole show, halftime and pre-game. Sometimes, you hop on a plane or a bus and do another show the next day.

Do you think it should be added as an Olympic sport in 2028?

When we perform abroad, people get very excited because they don’t get to see that often.

I’m pretty sure that that would be a great experience. Even if it’s not the Olympics, to have a worldwide Battle of the Bands or something.

Who would win?

We’ve adopted stuff from the countries in Africa into our culture, but I still don’t think they’re ready for the USA.

It all depends on what you like. People in African countries love our music, our rap and R&B artists, so I’m not sure if they would play that type of music they’re playing, but if we’re playing, I know they’re coming to see it.