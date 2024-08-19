Snoop Dogg was ubiquitous at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The charismatic Doggfather was ricocheting all over the French Capitol’s metropolitan region, sprinkling his flavorful personality on a multiplicity of events and exclusive soirees. He kicked off the international sports extravaganza by carrying the torch to commence the Olympic ceremony. Then, Calvin Broadus, 52, was onstage with his 30-year musical comrade Dr. Dre, 59, in Southern California to close out the Paris Olympics while simultaneously preparing fans for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Snoop Dogg hung out with marquee athletes and Olympic hosts

In between the bookend appointments at the Paris Games, Snoop was omnipresent: dancing with gymnastics superstars Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, swimming with all-time great Michael Phelps, watching the equestrian competition with Martha Stewart, sitting courtside with WNBA icon A’ja Wilson at the Team USA men’s quarterfinal game and giving hilarious commentary at the badminton rally between the USA and China. And we could go on. Snoop could not be contained.

Over the weekend, the “Gin and Juice” spitter shared a video to suggest that Snoop hauled in $500K per day to represent the USA in France for 17 days.

“This is the main star of the Paris Olympics. Snoop Dogg, a top rapper, gets over $40M rubles daily for his presence at the Paris Olympic Games,” the video says. “Snoop also lives and parties in Paris for free, all to bring more attention to the Olympics. Almost every top broadcast features Snoop, he attends all major Olympic events. For 17 Olympic days, he’ll earn nearly $9 million.”

Snoop did not comment in the video, but the posting suggests that he made off with a big bag while getting VIP treatment throughout the Paris Games.