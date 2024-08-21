LeBron James has been a supporter of the WNBA for years and has been seen at their games multiple times before and during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

So, it should come as no surprise that King James selected Nneka Ogwumike, a superstar from the Seattle Storm, to head More Than a Vote, a nonprofit organization James launched in 2020 to invigorate the electorate. Ogwumike will be charged with galvanizing the populace to protect women’s health rights and other issues.

“It’s more than just abortion,” nine-time WNBA All-Star Ogwumike told The New York Times. Ogwumike, the president of the players union, will be working with a team of women to advance More Than A Vote’s cause.

“It’s all about educating people about all the different roles that exist in society that support and protect the freedoms of women when it comes to family planning, I.V.F., birth control, everything. There’s just a lot that’s at stake.”

Nneka Ogwumike and sister Chiney made WNBA history

Nneka Ogwumike first came to national renown for her play at Stanford. She was joined two years later at the elite university by her sister Chiney Ogwumike and, together, they journeyed to the Final Four twice during March Madness.

Later, Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike became the first siblings to be selected No. 1 in the draft (Nneka in 2012, Chiney in 2014) in American sports.

James launched More Than a Vote in 2020 in conjunction with the international uprising inspired by the police brutality and racism that led to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. James has since expanded his organization’s operations into other areas that significantly impact women.

Nneka Ogwumike shows why LeBron James chose her

“Women’s sports have experienced incredible growth over the course of my 13-year career in the WNBA. But over that very same span, I’ve watched legislators chip away at my rights and the rights of every athlete who make these teams and leagues shine,” said Ogwumike in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We cannot stand idly by as women’s freedoms slip away, and that’s why I’m taking a lead through More Than A Vote to educate and prompt action around this issue. ‘We Decide Our Future’ sends a very clear message: no one else should have the power to make decisions over our bodies and our health care.”

