Tyler, the Creator: The fashion icon reviving Supreme

In August 2011, Tyler, the Creator made waves at the MTV Video Music Awards by winning the Best New Artist award. At that time, he had already captured the attention of rap enthusiasts and rebellious teens alike with his bold lyrics and unique visuals. His victory that night marked a significant moment, showcasing the profound influence he had on his younger fans.

The Supreme effect

Jeffrey Malbanan, co-owner of RIF LA, a popular consignment shop in Los Angeles, recalls how Tyler’s iconic olive green Supreme cap with a leopard brim became a hot commodity after the awards show. Tyler’s fans were not just interested in his music; they wanted to emulate his style, propelling Supreme into the spotlight.

Full circle: Tyler and Supreme collaborate

Although Tyler was synonymous with Supreme early in his career, it wasn’t until this year that the two officially collaborated. Tyler is now featured in Supreme’s iconic photo T-shirt series, set to launch on Aug. 22 as part of the Fall/Winter 2024 collection. This collaboration has generated excitement among fans, with his announcement post receiving over 419,000 likes on social media.

Influencing a generation

Tyler’s impact on youth culture is undeniable. Wesley Siemon, operator of the Supreme news page DropsByJay, notes how Tyler introduced many young fans to the brand. Tyler’s influence was evident in the fashion choices of his fans, who often mirrored his distinctive style.

Tyler’s signature style

Throughout his career, Tyler has consistently showcased Supreme pieces, from his signature green hats to Box Logo hoodies. The teal Box Logo hoodie, affectionately known as the Tyler hoodie, skyrocketed in value after its appearance in the music video for “She.” Malbanan recalls how the hoodie’s price surged from $300 to $2,000 following the video’s release.

Reviving Supreme’s reputation

Tyler’s collaboration with Supreme comes at a crucial time for the brand, which has faced challenges maintaining its hype. Following a turbulent split with Tremaine Emory and a sale to EssilorLuxottica, the brand’s reputation has waned. However, Tyler is enjoying a career peak, recently collaborating with Louis Vuitton, solidifying his status as a style icon.

As Tyler re-establishes his connection with Supreme, fans are hopeful for a revival of the brand’s former glory. With the upcoming release of the Tyler photo tee, it seems that the spark Tyler ignited in 2011 may just reignite the excitement around Supreme once again.