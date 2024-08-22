Rolling Out

The Bayou Barbie has scored major endorsement deals as one of the biggest stars in the WNBA
Angel Reese, also known as the Bayou Barbie, at the 2024 WNBA Draft. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Angel Reese, also known as the Bayou Barbie, at the 2024 WNBA Draft. (Photo credit: Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)

Flamboyant WNBA star Angel Reese has experienced a boon in corporate partnerships and endorsement opportunities as one of the most high-profile athletes in the sport.


The former LSU star, who skyrocketed to fame by defeating America’s darling Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 championship game, is scoring in bunches — on and off the court, the Sporting News reports.


Most recently, the double-double nicknamed the Bayou Barbie scored 19 points and grabbed 20 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field on Monday. Moreover, Reese has broken several WNBA records as a rookie, including the fastest in history to reach 20 double-doubles, achieving the milestone in just 27 games.

On August 30, the Chicago Sky will partner with Mattel to host a Barbie Night when Reese’s squad squares off against the Indiana Fever. The flavorful forward for the Sky is helping to bring the first Barbie-themed night to the WNBA. This celebration coincides with Barbie’s 65th anniversary, and there will be giveaways, promotions, and other activations before and during the basketball game. 


The Baltimore-born and bred beauty’s fame has continued to rise during her inaugural year in the WNBA, with her fans also calling themselves “Reese’s Pieces.” The Hershey Company in Pittsburgh sought to capitalize on Reese’s fame and selected her as their new ambassador. 

Around the same time as those deals popped off, Reese scored her own shoe line with Reebok, which is scheduled for release soon, though no specifics have been divulged by the shoe and apparel giant.

