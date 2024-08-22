Cardi B defends against skin bleaching rumors during pregnancy

In a recent social media post, Cardi B addressed unfounded allegations regarding skin bleaching during her pregnancy. The rapper shared a touching moment with her friend, Star Brim, who was seen gently touching Cardi’s baby bump. However, the heartfelt image was met with negative comments, including a troll questioning whether Cardi was bleaching her skin.

On Aug. 21, Cardi took to X to respond directly to the accusation. She wrote: “Bleaching while pregnant? Why must yall be so dumb? Actually NO! I’m pregnant, I’m slightly anemic, this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy…. PLEASE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A——!”

This response highlights the struggles many pregnant women face, including fatigue and changes in skin tone. Cardi’s candidness sheds light on the misconceptions surrounding pregnancy and beauty standards.

Cardi B’s pregnancy journey

Cardi B is currently expecting her third child with her estranged husband, Offset. The announcement came on Aug. 1, coinciding with her filing for divorce. In her Instagram post, she expressed gratitude for the new chapter in her life: “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”

She continued to share her excitement about the future, emphasizing the importance of family and resilience: “I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!”

Community response

Cardi B’s bold response to the trolls has sparked conversations about the pressures faced by women, particularly women of color, in the public eye. Many fans have rallied behind her, applauding her for standing up against negativity and embracing her pregnancy journey.

What are your thoughts on Cardi B’s situation? Share your opinions in the comments below!