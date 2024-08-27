Rolling Out

Border patrol agent arrested for exploiting women during virtual interviews

A US border patrol agent has been arrested following serious allegations of misconduct involving women during virtual application review
Border Patrol Agent Shane Millan, 53, from Jefferson County, New York, was taken into custody on Aug. 22, 2024, after being accused of forcing women to expose their breasts during the application process for entry into the United States.
Millan faces four counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, as detailed in a press release from authorities. The accusations state that he violated the constitutional rights of four women by conducting unreasonable searches while processing their applications.Specifically, Millan is alleged to have commanded three women to expose their bare chests via webcam and instructed a fourth woman to reveal her breasts while her bra remained on. He reportedly claimed that these actions were necessary for their application review.

The incidents are said to have occurred in Jefferson County, near the Canadian border, and potentially in other locations. Millan was arraigned in Syracuse, New York, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks and has been released pending trial.


The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Professional Responsibility is currently investigating the case, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael F. Perry and Michael D. Gadarian serving as prosecutors.


In response to the allegations, the CBP released a statement emphasizing that the agency does not tolerate misconduct among its agents. They stated, “When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations.”

Millan’s jury trial is set for Oct. 21, 2024. Court documents do not clarify whether he entered a plea during his initial appearance, and his current status as a Border Patrol agent remains uncertain.


