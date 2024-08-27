Border patrol agent arrested for exploiting women during virtual interviews

The incidents are said to have occurred in Jefferson County, near the Canadian border, and potentially in other locations. Millan was arraigned in Syracuse, New York, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks and has been released pending trial.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Professional Responsibility is currently investigating the case, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael F. Perry and Michael D. Gadarian serving as prosecutors.

In response to the allegations, the CBP released a statement emphasizing that the agency does not tolerate misconduct among its agents. They stated, “When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations.”

Millan’s jury trial is set for Oct. 21, 2024. Court documents do not clarify whether he entered a plea during his initial appearance, and his current status as a Border Patrol agent remains uncertain.