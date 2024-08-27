WNBA star Angel Reese is launching her own podcast

WNBA star rookie Angel Reese has had a banner year, and it’s about to get better with the introduction of her podcast.

Reese, who often goes by the sobriquet “Bayou Barbie,” won a national championship with Louisiana State University in 2023, got her undergraduate degree in the spring of 2024, was picked in the first round of the WNBA Draft in May, and is setting multiple team and league records in her inaugural season.

Angel Reese is an advertiser’s dream endorsee

Additionally, Reese has become the darling of Madison Avenue. Her flavorful and flamboyant personality and her photogenic visage have made her an advertiser’s dream. Mattel has partnered with Reese, 22, to create a Barbie doll in her image and hosted a “Barbie Night” at one of her Chicago Sky games last week. Hershey designed Reese’s Pieces merchandise specifically tailored to Reese. Reebok announced it is developing a sneaker line after the former LSU superstar.

Reese is now looking to maximize her public image by developing a podcast called “Unapologetically Angel.” She announced to her four million fans that the weekly show will premiere in September and air every Thursday on all platforms.

Angel Reese became an overnight phenom after LSU took the title from Caitlin Clark

This spicy podcast will undoubtedly make her an even more polarizing figure than she already is. She became widely beloved and hated when she taunted America’s darling, Caitlin Clark, after her LSU Tigers trounced the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national NCAA title game last year.

The two zealous fan bases have become even more entrenched as Reese and Clark have dominated as rookies in the WNBA. Reese set the league’s all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records and leads the league in rebounds.

This past weekend, Reese also became the first player in WNBA history to record three consecutive games with 20 rebounds or more.

Therefore, it is easy to deduce that Reese’s new podcast will amplify her national profile even more.