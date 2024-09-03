Kelly Rowland stuns at the 2024 amfAR gala in Venice

Kelly Rowland is at it again. The style chameleon shut down the red carpet at the 2024 amfAR gala in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 1. Draped in an intricate white couture gown, the “Motivation” singer embodied elegance, modern flair and high-fashion vibes. Rowland’s look was everything we expect from the fashionista — plus more.

Futuristic couture vibes

Rowland, who is currently taping Netflix’s “Building the Band,” arrived at the swanky event looking fabulous. Dripping in diamonds from head to toe, she owned the carpet, commanding the cameras like the posh powerhouse she is.

All eyes were on Rowland’s gown. Her dress, from Cheney Chan’s Fall-Winter 2024 couture collection, blended avant-garde design with classic elegance. Every inch of her dress was carefully crafted, and Rowland’s fit figure looked amazing in it. The gown featured layered fabric in a dramatic sculpted silhouette, with a structured bodice that cinched Rowland’s waist and flared into a cone-like hip design. This hip detail oozed futuristic fashion with a touch of old Hollywood glam.

Accessorizing the look

Styled by Wilford Lenov, Rowland complemented her glamorous, futuristic look with white platform pumps and serious bling. From her ears and neck to her wrists and waist, the Texas native dripped in diamonds. Her hair and makeup were equally a vibe, featuring her signature platinum blonde bob with dark roots and soft, wavy curls. Her makeup was luminous, dewy and natural, with a smoky eye and nude, glossy lips completing the look.

Performance highlights

As if her red carpet slay wasn’t enough, Rowland also performed at the annual event. According to social media, the starlet switched into a green sequin ensemble for her night set, showcasing her versatility. Rowland regularly supports and attends the amfAR gala, which builds awareness and raises funds for HIV and AIDS.