Desiigner takes aim at 50 Cent in new freestyle: The battle heats up

In the ever-evolving world of hip-hop, rivalries often spark creativity and controversy. The latest feud to capture attention is between Desiigner and the notorious 50 Cent. This clash ignited after 50 Cent revealed why he chose not to sign Desiigner during the height of his breakout success with the hit song “Panda” in 2015.

The Backstory: 50 Cent’s Decision

During a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, shared insights into his decision-making process. He recounted a meeting with Desiigner where he was eager to hear more of the Brooklyn rapper’s music. However, he was met with disappointment when Desiigner could only present “Panda” as his sole track:

“I had him at the office. I was like, ‘Yo, let me hear the other records you got.’ And he’s like… ‘That’s it.’ … And the s*** was so hot that he had, I was struggling. But I was like, ‘Nah, I can’t give that n**** that money. Let them give him whatever the f*** they gonna give him.’”

Desiigner’s Response: A Freestyle for the Ages

Feeling slighted by 50 Cent’s comments, Desiigner responded with a new freestyle that has quickly gone viral. In a video shared on social media, he took direct shots at the hip-hop mogul, rapping:

“N***as talkin’ that 50 Cent, I be talking fifty mill’ / N***as talkin’ that Timmy Turner, glad the n***a got killed / I got signed to Kanye, lil n***a, you was never worth a deal.”

This bold declaration not only highlights Desiigner’s past signing with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music but also underscores his belief in his own worth as an artist. Despite parting ways with the label in 2019, Desiigner’s confidence remains unshaken.

Public Reaction: Anticipation and Concern

The response to Desiigner’s freestyle has been mixed. While some fans are excited to see him back in the spotlight, others have expressed concern for his mental health, urging him to focus on his well-being before releasing new music. The anticipation for 50 Cent’s rebuttal is palpable, with many fans eagerly awaiting how the seasoned rapper will respond to this latest provocation.

What are your thoughts on Desiigner’s new music? Do you think 50 Cent will respond? Share your opinions in the comments below.