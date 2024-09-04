Georgia school district settles lawsuit over racial harassment of cheerleaders

A Georgia school district has reached a settlement in a civil rights lawsuit following allegations of racial harassment involving two Black cheerleaders. The case highlights ongoing concerns about the treatment of Black students in predominantly white educational environments.

Incident Overview

In January 2020, mothers Antwishia Thomas and Cortese Walker filed complaints against the Houston County School District. Their two daughters, cheerleaders at Veterans High School, were reportedly called the “N-word” by their coach, Daniel Satterfield, during a practice in October 2019. This incident was brought to light by a junior varsity coach who witnessed the slur and confronted Satterfield.

Retaliation and Investigation

After the racial slur was reported, both girls faced retaliation from the cheerleading staff. Katie Satterfield, the head cheerleading coach and Daniel’s wife, allegedly denied the girls essential support during stunts and labeled them as “uncoachable,” ultimately leading to their removal from the squad.

Despite the gravity of the situation, an internal investigation revealed that all coaches involved claimed nothing unusual had occurred during practice. This lack of accountability raised concerns among the parents, especially since Satterfield had a history of making racially insensitive comments.

Settlement Agreement

On July 17, 2024, the Houston County School District reached a resolution agreement that mandates the district to take proactive measures against racial harassment. These measures include:

Issuing a statement prohibiting racial harassment.

Training all staff on race-based discrimination.

Swiftly addressing all reports of racial harassment.

However, the agreement does not require the district to admit any wrongdoing or liability, which has left the parents feeling unsatisfied with the outcome.

Concerns About Implementation

Despite the settlement, Thomas and Walker expressed skepticism about the district’s commitment to implementing the agreed-upon measures. They fear the district may not take the necessary steps to prevent future incidents of racial harassment. According to 13WMAZ, Thomas stated, “Do I feel like they’re going to be making and implementing changes? There’s no doubt in my mind that they’re just going to toss it to the side.”

Statements from the District

In response to the settlement, the Houston County School District released a statement emphasizing its commitment to creating safe and nurturing environments for all students. The district encourages students to report any harassment through various channels, including Anonymous Alerts, which allows for safe reporting of such incidents.