Dame Dash’s dentures mishap sparks back-and-forth with 50 Cent (video)

In a recent livestream, Dame Dash found himself in an unexpected and humorous situation while discussing fellow rapper 50 Cent. During his rant, Dash sipped what appeared to be orange juice, only for his bottom dentures to fall out mid-sentence. The moment quickly became a viral sensation, showcasing the unpredictable nature of live social media interactions.

The Incident

As Dash passionately shared his thoughts on 50 Cent, he experienced a mishap that left viewers in stitches. After his dentures fell out, he attempted to maintain his composure by panning the camera away and asking a woman nearby to take over the conversation. This awkward yet relatable moment resonated with fans, leading to a flurry of reactions online.

Dame Dash’s grill fell out of his mouth right after he admitted that he wouldn’t mind working with 50 Cent.

50 Cent’s Response

It didn’t take long for 50 Cent to respond to the viral moment. The rapper took to Instagram, humorously commenting, “Wow ya man? Teeth fell out his mouth LOL? What week @gilliedaking you and walo owe me man. LMAO??” His playful jab at Dash highlighted the rivalry between the two, which has seen its fair share of back-and-forth exchanges.

The Background of Their Feud

The tension between Dame Dash and 50 Cent has been brewing for some time. It all started when 50 Cent made remarks about Dash during an appearance on the podcast “Million Dollaz Worth of Game.” He recalled how Dash had previously downplayed his $1 million deal with Shady Records, saying it wasn’t a significant amount of money. “The only person that pointed out a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash, and he has no money now. How you gonna say that’s no money?” 50 commented.

He went on to share his perspective, emphasizing the value of a million dollars from his upbringing, stating, “I’m from 134th Street. A million dollars is a lot of money. I think I hit the lotto.” This comment further fueled the fire between the two, as Dash’s financial struggles became a point of contention.