Angel Reese fans are crushed after learning she’s out for the season

WNBA star and record-breaking rookie Angel Reese, known as the “Bayou Barbie,” has announced she will miss the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury. While details on the severity of the injury remain unclear, Reese’s absence is a major blow to fans and the league, where her polarizing personality and standout performance have made her both a beloved and controversial figure.

The mishap happened during her Chicago Sky’s thorough defeat of the Los Angeles Sparks, 92-78, on Sept. 6, which helped the Sky maintain the eighth and final playoff spot.

Though Reese’s season has come to an abrupt conclusion with six games remaining, she is irrefutably a basketball and cultural sensation who has captured the imagination of millions of fans. She has set and broken at least five team and league records during her sensational rookie season.

Reese broke multiple team and league records

Reese ends the season with the highest rebounds-per-game average in WNBA history. She also broke the league record for the most consecutive games with double-doubles — which means getting over 10 points and rebounds — the most double-doubles overall, the most games with 20 rebounds in a season, the most rebounds overall ever and the most offensive rebounds for a rookie in franchise history.

The woman who now calls herself the “Chi Barbie,” spoke to her eight million TikTok and Instagram followers and 500K supporters on X.

Reese thanks her fans for their unwavering support

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol,” Reese penned on X. “Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season-ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.’ ”

Reese assured her fans that she will be on the sidelines cheering on her Sky squad and intends to play in this winter’s Unrivaled League, the 3×3 league founded by superstars Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Linx and Breanna Stewart of New York Liberty.

“I love you guys & appreciate all the thoughts and prayers! I know you guys would cut your wrist off to give it to me in a heartbeat, but we not done yet! SKYTOWN LET’S GO!” Reese wrote.

Fans pray for Reese’s speedy recovery

An outbreak of tributes lauding Reese for her remarkable accomplishments began flooding social media, most prominently from fan Queer Latifah.