Myles Bullock carries his own in ‘Fight Night’

Actor Myles Bullock had already cultivated a reputation for fleshing out colorful characters in iconic TV series like “BMF” and “Criminal Minds.”

Bullock subsequently developed the acting bandwidth to immerse himself in the criminality of his character, Willie Black, in the new series “Fight Night: The Millon Dollar Heist.” Along with a few others, Black surreptitiously conspired to commit the infamous robbery during the 1970 Muhammad Ali comeback boxing match in the much-anticipated series.

Amplifying Bullock’s excitement about playing in “Fight Night” was the veritable super team on the film’s roster that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard and Don Cheadle.

The premise of the story from Bullock’s perspective is that a man wanted to host a party for the “gangsters” of Atlanta, but when word got out, Bullock’s character caught on and robbed the high-heeled attendees.

“I’m really able to have a lot of fun with that,” Bullock told rolling out. “I get to make a lot of things shake. I get scenes with all the top five heavy hitters, and I’m commanding the scenes. I’m commanding my space. I have a great character arc.”

Bullock is especially excited his character has longevity in “Fight Night,” thus enabling Bullock to further showcase his skillset and practice his craft opposite Hollywood’s elite entertainers.

“I’m in seven out of eight episodes, and I’m really, really making things move. And I also feel like it’s going to be a great change for me, because most of the things I’ve done in the last like two years have been comedic. I’m not the funny brother in this one. I’m really making things happen,” Bullock says.

When recalling what it was like working with such established talent, Bullock continued, “It was just really amazing for me to like see how they own it, how they each captivate their own star, and how they are all their stars in their own type of way.”