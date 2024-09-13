Azealia Banks sparks controversy with latest feud involving Kanye West

In a dramatic turn of events that has fans buzzing, Azealia Banks is back in the headlines, reigniting her long-standing feud with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. This latest chapter in their tumultuous relationship has captured the attention of social media and music fans alike, as Banks takes to Twitter to air her grievances.

The Latest Twitter Rant

On Wednesday, Banks unleashed a series of tweets that not only targeted West but also included a scathing critique of former Yeezy Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos. In her posts, she shared a screenshot of a 60-day notice from Yiannopoulos, indicating that he would no longer represent her through his talent management company, Tarantula.

“Lmao. So @nero who does not have a green card nor a binding agreement of any kind with MD. and is so inexperienced in anything outside of being jealous of black girls, talking shit with his tourrettes ticks, bottoming for Kanye and squatting in dov charneys house, is so upset,” she tweeted, showcasing her signature boldness.

Allegations Against Kanye West

In a shocking twist, Banks didn’t stop at Yiannopoulos. She alleged that West had committed domestic violence against his wife, Bianca Censori. In her tweets, she claimed that West had thrown a chair at his daughter, North West, and accused Yiannopoulos and X owner Elon Musk of making “racist jokes” about Kanye behind his back.

“Tell the world about how Kanye is beating up Bianca Censori and how he threw a chair at Northwest the other day big mouth,” Banks wrote, further intensifying the drama surrounding the situation.

A History of Feuds

This isn’t the first time Azealia Banks has taken aim at Kanye. In late 2023, she referred to him as a “fat smelly loser” after he went on a rant about Nicki Minaj, claiming that her success was due to his support. Banks responded with a 15-tweet tirade, expressing her frustration with West’s comments.

Her history of feuds extends beyond West, as she has also called out other prominent figures in the music industry, including Kendrick Lamar, whom she labeled a “nepo baby.”

The Impact of Social Media

In today’s digital age, social media plays a crucial role in how artists communicate with their fans and each other. Banks’ tweets not only serve as a platform for her to express her opinions but also engage her audience in real-time discussions about the issues she raises. This dynamic allows for immediate feedback and reactions, amplifying the impact of her words.

As the feud continues to unfold, fans are left wondering how this will affect Banks and West’s careers. Will this latest drama lead to more music, or will it further complicate their already tumultuous relationship?

Azealia Banks has once again proven that she is not afraid to speak her mind, even if it means reigniting old feuds. Her latest comments about Kanye West and Milo Yiannopoulos have stirred the pot, drawing attention to issues of domestic violence and racial dynamics within the music industry. As fans watch closely, it’s clear that Banks remains a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop.