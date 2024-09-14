In a heartfelt episode of the “A Really Good Cry” podcast, actress Lauren London opened up about her enduring love for the late Nipsey Hussle, the pain of loss, and the importance of helping children cope with grief. Hosted by Radhi Devlukia, the episode resonated deeply with fans, showcasing London’s vulnerability and strength.

How London and Hustle met

One of the highlights of the podcast was London’s candid recollection of her first encounter with Nipsey Hussle. She shared that they met on a film set in Los Angeles, coinciding with the release of Hussle’s iconic mixtape, Crenshaw. London recalled how all the women on set were buzzing about the mixtape, which sparked her interest in connecting with Hussle.

Determined to get her hands on some of Hussle’s merchandise, London approached a friend for help. Although her initial attempt to secure a discount on the mixtapes didn’t pan out, it led to a significant turn of events. Hussle’s manager reached out to her friend, and soon after, Hussle himself slid into her DMs to express his gratitude.

Honoring Hussle’s legacy

The podcast episode coincided with the fifth anniversary of Hussle’s tragic death on March 31, 2019. He was shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles, leaving a profound impact on his fans and loved ones. Five years later, London continues to honor his memory, sharing her grief and love for him with the world.

Helping children cope with grief

During the podcast, London also touched on the importance of helping children navigate their feelings of loss. As a mother to their son Kross, she emphasized the need for open conversations about grief and the healing process. By sharing her experiences, London aims to provide support and guidance to others facing similar challenges.

“It’s important to talk about these feelings and not shy away from them,” she stated, highlighting the significance of emotional honesty in the healing journey.

London’s appearance on “A Really Good Cry” serves as a powerful reminder of love, loss, and resilience. Her story with Hussle continues to inspire many, showcasing the enduring nature of love even in the face of tragedy. As she navigates her grief and honors Hussle’s legacy, London remains a beacon of strength for those who have experienced similar losses.