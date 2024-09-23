Jamie Foxx walks daughter Corinne down the aisle

Jamie Foxx walked his daughter Corinne down the aisle at her wedding.

The 56-year-old Hollywood actor was a proud dad as Corrine tied the knot with her partner Joe Hooten on Saturday, Sept 21 — 17 months after the Ray‘ star suffered a “medical complication” which left him fighting for his life in hospital.

“Last night we got to witness celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten. Your love and respect for each other is palpable. Corinne you looked stunning,” Garcelle Beauvais wrote on Instagram and posted pictures. Beauvais starred with Foxx on “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

Foxx — who has made a good recovery after his undisclosed medical crisis — was seen looking emotional as he held onto Corinne’s arm as they walked down the aisle together at the wedding. The bride wore am off-the-shoulder white dress with a floral motif on the shirt and held a bouquet of white roses.

Corinne, 30, is Jamie’s daughter with TV producer Connie Kline. He is also dad to another daughter, Anelise, 15, with his ex Kristin Grannis.

Corinne met Hooten while they were both students at the University of Southern California and they reconnected and started a relationship after they graduated.

“I was bold and liked an old picture of Joe on Instagram. He instantly messaged me and asked me out on a date. Our first date was actually on a sailboat, where Joe was living at the time,” she previously told wedding website Over the Moon.

The couple announced their engagement last December and Foxx went on to admit he was thrilled about the news. In a post on Instagram, he revealed Hooten had let him know he was planning to propose to Corinne and had his “tissues” ready for their big day.

“When you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you. I had tears of joy in my soul … and @corinnefoxx you have … and have always had a special place in my heart … you deserve love abundantly … so again congratulations you too … can’t wait to walk you down that [aisle]. You have a great soul in @joe.hooten. I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY … I have my tissues ready,” he wrote.