Prince tried to get with Halle Berry

In a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” actress Halle Berry shared a delightful memory of the late music legend Prince asking her out on a date in a rather unconventional way. This charming anecdote not only highlights Prince’s playful side but also gives fans a glimpse into the lives of two iconic figures in entertainment.

The story behind the date proposal

During her interview, Berry was prompted by Kimmel to recall her past interactions with famous musicians. Kimmel referenced another story where Michael Jackson had asked Berry out with the help of Babyface as his wingman. While Berry played coy about that particular encounter, she was more than happy to recount how Prince approached her. “I don’t know, but I know Prince asked me out on a date,” she stated, setting the stage for a whimsical tale.

How Prince made his move

Berry recounted that the memorable moment took place at one of Prince’s concerts at the Key Club on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. In a playful twist reminiscent of childhood crushes, Prince had someone deliver a note to Berry, asking if she liked him. She described the note as akin to a schoolyard proposal: “It was sort of in person. I was at one of his concerts, and he had somebody come out with a piece of paper. And you know how kids do, do you like me, yes or no? I went ‘Yes!’ I mean, I’m at his concert right? Yes!”

Berry didn’t check a box that time though. “No, I didn’t send the paper back. I kept the paper.”

After receiving her enthusiastic response, Prince returned to formally ask her out on a date, showcasing his unique charm and charisma.

Reflecting on their connection

While Berry and Prince never became a couple, the actress has found happiness in her current relationship with Van Hunt, a musician and Grammy-winning artist. They began publicly dating in 2020, and their relationship has been marked by love and mutual support. Berry has often shared glimpses of their bond on social media, expressing her happiness and a newfound sense of fulfillment with Hunt. The couple has been seen attending events together, with Berry praising Hunt for bringing balance and peace into her life.

Both have spoken about the joy of their connection, with Hunt even mentioning that Berry inspired him in his creative process. Their relationship has been celebrated by fans, with Berry often crediting Hunt for helping her embrace her authentic self after years of challenges in previous relationships. Their partnership reflects not only personal happiness but also a shared passion for creativity and self-expression.

Recently, in an interview with Marie Claire, she opened up about her feelings for Hunt, stating that their connection was profound and transformative: “That has never happened to me, ever. … Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical.”

Berry’s reflections on her relationship with Hunt reveal a deeper emotional bond, marking a significant chapter in her life.

The legacy of Prince

Prince, who died in 2016, left behind a legacy that continues to influence artists and fans alike. Known for his eclectic style and groundbreaking music, he remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. His playful approach to romance, as demonstrated in his interaction with Halle Berry, adds to the mystique and charm that fans remember him for.

Berry’s recollection of Prince’s unique way of asking her out serves as a reminder of the lighthearted moments that can occur even among the stars. It highlights the importance of joy and spontaneity in relationships, whether they are fleeting or long-lasting. As fans continue to celebrate the lives and careers of these iconic figures, stories like these remind us of the human connections that transcend fame.