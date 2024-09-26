Fans disgusted with video of Diddy kissing young white girl (video)

A resurfaced video has gone viral the second time around as it shows Sean “Diddy” Combs playing like he adopted a young, white teenager before kissing her on the cheek.

The video, which was first uploaded in 2020, has taken on a new tone in light of the serious charges levied against Diddy by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Diddy jokes about adopting young white girl

The video shows his “adopted daughter,” Ava — whose real name is Ava Baroni — playing along in the skit as the disgraced music mogul jokes that he adopted Baroni because he wanted her to have “a Black parent.”

Diddy instructs her to call herself “Ava Combs” before he jokes, “Yes, it’s breaking news, Diddy adopted a white child.”

“I want you to tell them the story about how I adopted you,” the music mogul continued.

“So, I was on the streets,” Baroni and Diddy’s children giggle as she says what she was instructed to, “and then Papa Combs decided that he would like to be a caring man, so then he saw me and decided to pick me up and said to come inside and play with his kids.”

Laughter is audible in the background as the skit continues.

“Ava, that’s like a little bit borderline suspect …We want to get it clear, I adopted you like Madonna’s adopted kids, and everybody else adopted kids, Charlize Theron, everybody, Sandra Bullock. I adopted you because I felt that you could — you know — enjoy also having a Black parent to take care of you and help you out. So just clarify, because it’s crazy out here online,” Diddy said.

“I got permission from your mother, say all of that,” the rap mogul finished the bit.

Afterward, Diddy hugged Baroni and planted a kiss on her cheek, which fans now give serious side-eye to.

The family have since distanced themselves from Diddy

Baroni used to hang out Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, since childhood.

TMZ reports that Baroni and her family had since distanced themselves from Diddy since the scandal had unfolded in 2024.

Diddy has been jailed without bail in Brooklyn, New York, until his trial on a three-count federal federal indictment that includes alleged sex trafficking and prostitution charges.

Many fans find the video, which seemed innocuous four years ago, sickening today.