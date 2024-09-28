Gospel singer James Fortune sues embattled Turkey Leg Hut

Turkey Leg Hut, a popular dining destination in Houston, is embroiled in a legal dispute with gospel singer James Fortune and his wife, Rhaquele. The couple has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant’s owner, Nakia Price, following a series of financial entanglements that have left them seeking justice.

Background of the legal battle

Previously, Turkey Leg Hut faced significant scrutiny when it was reported that the establishment had accumulated 35 serious health code violations. While the restaurant claimed on social media that it was closed for renovations, the reality was far more concerning, as health inspectors cited numerous issues that jeopardized public safety.

Details of the lawsuit

According to reports from KHOU11, the Fortunes initially met Nakia Price and her husband, Lyndell, at Turkey Leg Hut in 2018. Their relationship took a financial turn when, during the Prices’ divorce proceedings, the Fortunes loaned Nakia $100,000 to help stave off creditors who were threatening to seize her business assets.

As the situation escalated, Rhaquele recounted, “She was hysterical because the controllers were physically there to seize assets and she needed financial assistance immediately.” In a bid to support the restaurant, the Fortunes eventually invested a total of $300,000, which included an additional $100,000 loan and a $180,000 investment for a 15% stake in the business.

Financial mismanagement allegations

Despite their substantial financial contributions, the Fortunes soon discovered that Turkey Leg Hut was in dire financial straits. James Fortune stated, “By then we’re, you know, we’re $300,000 in. Bankruptcy was filed a month after we had given that money. We come to find out they’re millions in debt now.” The lawsuit claims that Nakia Price misrepresented the restaurant’s financial health, asserting it was “unencumbered and free of all liabilities” at the time of the sale.

Social media reactions

The news of the Fortunes’ lawsuit has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Users on Instagram expressed their opinions, with one user commenting, “They literally had a million-dollar business and fumbled it by being Shiesty people.” Others reflected on the risks of lending money, with one user advising, “If you lend money to anyone, make sure you can afford it. You’ll probably never get it back.” The irony of the Fortunes’ last name, Fortune, and the owner’s last name, Price, did not go unnoticed either.

Health code violations and restaurant closure

In addition to the legal troubles, Turkey Leg Hut’s operational issues have raised alarms. The restaurant was shut down following an inspection that revealed 35 health code violations, including problems with pest control, improper food storage, and inadequate ventilation. According to Fox26Houston, the health department has mandated that the restaurant remain closed until it resolves these issues and passes a follow-up inspection.

Despite assurances from Turkey Leg Hut that renovations were underway and a reopening date was set for Sept. 22, the health department has yet to approve the restaurant’s reopening.

Conclusion

The ongoing saga of Turkey Leg Hut highlights the complexities of business partnerships and the importance of transparency in financial dealings. As the Fortunes seek to recover their investment, the restaurant’s future remains uncertain amid health code violations and legal challenges. This situation serves as a cautionary tale for both investors and restaurateurs alike.

