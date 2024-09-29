Timberland launches special collection for Biggie’s ‘Ready to Die’ anniversary

Timberland and Biggie: A lasting legacy

During the 1990s, Timberland boots emerged as an essential piece of hip-hop fashion, and The Notorious B.I.G. — born Christopher Wallace — played a key role in elevating them to a cultural staple. As Biggie rose to fame, he was often seen wearing the brand’s classic six-inch boot, which became synonymous with his larger-than-life persona and the street-savvy aesthetic of the genre. Like Jordan’s sneakers, Biggie’s Timberlands became more than just shoes — they symbolized the attitude and gritty confidence of an entire generation.

Celebrating 30 years of Biggie’s influence

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Biggie’s debut album Ready to Die, Timberland has launched the Christopher Wallace Collection, a modern tribute to the rapper’s enduring impact. This limited-edition line reimagines Timberland’s classic boots with design elements that reflect Biggie’s legacy. In the same way that Air Jordans are linked to Michael Jordan’s dominance on the court, these boots honor Biggie’s towering influence in hip-hop.

Iconic design for a cultural icon

Much like the Air Jordan line incorporates elements that reference Michael Jordan’s career, Timberland’s Christopher Wallace Collection weaves in powerful nods to Biggie’s legacy, according to the shoe company’s website. The tongue of the boot features an image of a baby, mirroring the iconic Ready to Die album cover, while a gold-toned tag bearing a crown symbolizes Biggie’s title as the “King of New York.” The rapper’s name is etched into the sole, ensuring that his legacy remains visible with each step taken in these shoes.

Chris Dixon, Senior Footwear Designer at Timberland, took great care in creating this tribute, echoing how sneaker designers meticulously crafted Air Jordans to reflect Jordan’s greatness.

“Designing Timberland’s Christopher Wallace Collection was a profound honor, deeply rooted in the core elements of the iconic album cover,” he said, according to The Root. “With a vision that embraced both style and grace, I recognized that a minimalist approach would best capture the essence of the design, that matches the timeliness of the Ready to Die and the yellow boot.”

The result is a shoe that feels timeless, much like Biggie’s influence on hip-hop culture.

A footprint beyond fashion

Just as some celebrities have leveraged their shoe collaborations for charitable causes — like LeBron James’ philanthropic endeavors through Nike — Timberland is using the Christopher Wallace Collection to give back. A portion of the proceeds, said the Timberland website, will be donated to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, a non-profit established by Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, dedicated to promoting literacy programs, particularly book drives for children and families. This initiative ensures that Biggie’s legacy extends beyond music and fashion, contributing to the community in meaningful ways, much like Jordan has done through his namesake brand.

A tribute in two colorways

Available in both wheat and black, the collection offers fans the chance to own a piece of history, with sizing options for men and children alike. The Root reported that the boots will be sold through select Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker stores, as well as online, the boots cater to Biggie’s wide fan base, much like how sneakerheads flock to own a pair of Air Jordans.

The legacy of celebrity footwear

Timberland’s tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. is more than a collection — it’s a cultural moment that links the past with the present, much like how certain shoes will always be associated with the stars who wore them. From Michael Jordan’s iconic Air Jordans to Kanye West’s Yeezys, these shoes are far more than functional — they represent the people who wore them and the cultural movements they inspired.

With the Christopher Wallace Collection, Timberland captures the essence of Biggie’s enduring legacy in hip-hop, just as the Air Jordans continue to reflect Michael Jordan’s lasting influence on sports and style. The boots serve as a fitting tribute to Biggie, reminding us that some icons live on not only through their music or achievements but through the lasting symbols they leave behind, be it a lyric, a crown or a pair of Timberland boots.