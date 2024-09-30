FACE recognizes CeeLo Green and ‘rolling out’ CEO Munson Steed

Music maestro CeeLo Green and rolling out CEO Munson Steed were among the honorees at the annual FACEs of Fashion: A Celestial Experience at the Fulton County government building in downtown Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

The FACEs of Fashion: A Celestial Experience soiree, which kicked off 20 days of fashion, included a star-studded reception, performances and a runway fashion show. This was the first of several events to highlight Fulton County’s FACE 2024 Experience, which recognizes the county’s robust resources in FACE (Fashion, Art, Culture, and Education).

The others who were honored included Angela Watts, the founder of RAGTRADE Atlanta, an event production agency; Jim Alexander, an individual who contributed to the Atlanta fashion and entertainment industry; and Randy Davidson, the founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment.

The multifaceted event was hosted by renowned photographer and video director Derek Blanks, and model Toccara Jones. Several local and national designers showcased their designs, including Avnah Collection, Afreen Khundmir, Threads by Tre, Kailynn Washington, Olivia Reuter, Aakofii, and the Miguel Wilson Collection.

Proceeds from the FACEs of Fashion are being donated to educational and art programs for students within Fulton County.

“FACE is approximately 20 days of cultural art experiences with a focus on high fashion,” said Fulton County Arts & Culture Director David Manuel. “This is our third year, and we are excited about continuing to serve as the foundation needed to inspire art lovers and springboard the next generation of those inspired in these artistic areas.”

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts added that “Fulton County understands the importance of not only supporting the arts but recognizing the importance of the arts and its economic impact on our community. Through FACE and the work of Arts & Culture, residents will be able to connect with fashion industry experts who can demonstrate first-hand the benefits of fashion, art, and education.

During the FACE 2024 Experience, Arts & Culture will host a variety of fashion forward events from Tuesday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 20 at various locations throughout South and North Fulton County. FACE will also join forces with industry and community partners including the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, Clark Atlanta University (CAU), Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and Puma.

This year’s FACEs of Fashion: A Celestial Experience event was produced and directed by Michelle Lynch of Posh Productions and fashion connoisseur Dwight Eubanks.